What happened when Celtic last played Shakhtar?

Celtic are back in Champions League group-stage action on Wednesday when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland, 15 years on from the sides' last meeting.

Here, BBC Scotland looks back to a dramatic night in Glasgow:

In 2007-08, Celtic were eager to reach the last 16 for the second successive season and the visit of Shakhtar was to prove pivotal.

After four games of the group, Gordon Strachan's side had posted home wins over AC Milan and Benfica and losses away to Shakhtar and Benfica.

Early goals had rendered Celtic's 2-0 defeat in Donetsk and the man who opened the scoring that night, Brandao, did so again in Glasgow.

Celtic were level at the break, however, as Jiri Jarosik scored almost on the whistle. The stage was set for another memorable Celtic home win.

Like Jarosik, Massimo Donati's Celtic career rarely hit the heights of contemporaries such as Aiden McGeady and Scott McDonald but it was the Italian who came up with the goods.

Arriving in the box at just the right time, the midfielder placed the ball nonchalantly into the net with seconds left and Strachan's side had maximum points at home again.

Though Celtic would end their group campaign with defeat in Milan, the nine points gained at home was enough to secure a last-16 meeting with Barcelona.

This season is the third time Celtic have been drawn in the same Champions League group as Shakhtar, with the 2004 meetings also being won by the home side (Celtic prevailed 1-0 in Glasgow after a 3-0 defeat in Ukraine).