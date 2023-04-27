Gary Rose, BBC Sport

While Frank Lampard has taken over a side that has long been in a malaise, his terrible start at the Blues continues his own alarming slump as a manager.

Including his time with Everton, where he was sacked on 23 January, he has now lost nine of his last 10 league games, including each of his last six.

Since he joined the Toffees in February 2022, no manager has lost more games than his 24.

Lampard is contracted to Chelsea until the end of the season and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been strongly linked with taking over at Stamford Bridge.

A finish in the top half of the table is all Chelsea really have to aim for - they are currently 11th and six points behind Fulham in 10th with six games remaining.

But even that could be difficult with a trip to Arsenal up next for the Blues, who have also to face Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle.

After that, whoever is tasked with taking Chelsea forward will oversee a huge summer for the club as they look to try and get challenging at the top end of the table once again.