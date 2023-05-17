Former Rangers captain interested in sporting director role - gossip

Former Rangers captain Craig Moore is interested in returning to Ibrox as sporting director. (Record)

Fenerbahce are prepared to offer Rangers winger Ryan Kent £30,000 per week to join them this summer. (Sun)

Rangers manager Michael Beale could have up to five players signed up for next season before the end of the current campaign, including goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and midfielder Kieran Dowell. (Record)

Meanwhile, Beale expects Tom Lawrence back from injury a couple of weeks into pre-season, with the Rangers midfielder having been out since August. (Record)

