Former Rangers captain Craig Moore is interested in returning to Ibrox as sporting director. (Record), external

Fenerbahce are prepared to offer Rangers winger Ryan Kent £30,000 per week to join them this summer. (Sun), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale could have up to five players signed up for next season before the end of the current campaign, including goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and midfielder Kieran Dowell. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Beale expects Tom Lawrence back from injury a couple of weeks into pre-season, with the Rangers midfielder having been out since August. (Record), external

Read Wednesday's Scottish Gossip