Everton 0-3 Man City: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: "We got the tactical idea right early on and the belief in the performance. You have to quell what they do. Once they broke that open with long balls they picked up they were better.

"The first goal was a very good goal. The second was more disappointing, a straight ball and they reacted quicker.

"They're a top side. About five of their players are charging forward.

"The second one hurts it [their plan]. Mason had a really big chance, you never know if that goes in. They're a top side doing what top sides do. Their game plan wasn't working so they changed it and went more direct.

"I thought Dwight McNeil was outstanding today. There were some good performances today. But City find that way. You'd be amazed if they don't win the league. They've got a big guy who keeps knocking it into the net.

"We kept tirelessly working. Our mentality was right."