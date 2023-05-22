Yerry Mina pulled "a rabbit out of the hat" with his last-minute equaliser against Wolves on Saturday, believes former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

The defender bundled home in the ninth minute of stoppage time to claim what could prove a vital point for the Toffees as the fight to avoid the drop into the Championship goes down to the final day of the season.

"For Everton, it's just been a scrap and a fight all year and it's just coming down to if they want it enough. [It's a] 'can they pull a rabbit out of the hat' situation," said Jenas on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"That's what that was there really - last minute of the game.

"They didn't create a chance all game - Sean Dyche was trying all different types of players. It's a long, hopeful cross to the back post and Yerry Mina sticks it in the net.

"It came from nothing, so all you can do sometimes as a player is dig in, fight and hope that something drops your way."

