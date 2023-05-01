On this day... Obua strikes late for derby win

On this day in 2010, David Obua scored a dramatic late winner for Hearts over Edinburgh rivals Hibs at Easter Road.

Anthony Stokes had given the hosts the lead from the penalty spot, but Suso put Hearts level with a straightforward finish from the edge of the box after a mix-up between Paul Hanlon and goalkeeper Graeme Smith.

With time running out, Smith failed to gather Templeton's inswinging cross and Obua was on-hand to apply the finishing touch at the back post and secure three points and bragging rights for the Tynecastle side.