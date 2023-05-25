Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arne Slot's decision to remain at Feyenoord is a worrying development for Tottenham fans, some of whom are starting to fear the kind of protracted search for a manager that ended with Nuno Espirito Santo's ill-fated appointment in 2021.

The Portuguese lasted four months, losing five of his last seven Premier League matches.

That summer, Tottenham went through a list of potential candidates, with Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca all considered.

Beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino was too, and at least on that occasion Tottenham did make an inquiry before discovering how expensive it would be to prise the Argentine out of Paris St-Germain contract.

This time around, they did not even try. Pochettino looks set to be in the opposition dug-out when Tottenham next play Chelsea.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was heavily linked with the Tottenham job following Conte's exit but the club made it known they would not be approaching the German - and have doubled down on that stance in the aftermath of fresh claims of contact last weekend.

As for Slot, while it would be easy to feel Tottenham's finances alone should have been enough to encourage the 44-year-old to move to London, Feyenoord have the attraction of a guaranteed a place in the Champions League group stage.

Read Simon Stone's full piece on Tottenham's manager search