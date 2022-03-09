Smith on staying up, system change and Chelsea
- Published
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich’s game against Chelsea on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Smith will be without Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele through injury for the visit of the Blues. Billy Gilmour is ineligible to play against his parent club, but Lukas Rupp is available.
On bouncing back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat by Brentford: "We need to learn from the Brentford result. If we’d done our jobs, we wouldn’t have conceded."
He said he still believes Norwich have a good chance of staying up and had this message for the fans: "We have 33 points to play for and we’ll keep playing for every single one of them. Stay with us, we need your backing."
On possibly changing systems in the search for points: "You’re always looking for something different. We need something that might surprise them."
On Chelsea and the threat of Reece James: "It’s a big game, a very tough game. I watched Reece closely when he was on loan at Wigan and he’s certainly a threat in the box."