Ralph Hasenhuttl is not entertaining discussions about his future after centre-back Jan Bednarek said this week he could manage the biggest clubs in the world.

The Saints boss, whose contract expires in 2024, has thwarted Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Ralf Rangnick in the past three Premier League matches, but says his focus is purely on the next game.

"That seems like a tough question for Bednarek to answer, he's managed to come out of it with a good answer," said Hasenhuttl.

"But this question is not in my mind and I don't want to speak about my future.

"My whole energy and focus is on the Everton game and that's all I'm here to talk about. I'll leave the rest of it for journalists to talk about."

Saints chief executive Martin Semmens was on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club this week discussing possible successors to Hasenhuttl at St Mary's.

Listen to the discussion from 03'00 on BBC Sounds