Ralph Hasenhuttl said a good FA Cup run can provide motivation for players who don't regularly feature in the Premier League.

Speaking before Wednesday's fifth-round match against West Ham, the Saints boss said: "Cup competitions have been important for us as a team to stay committed.

"This was the reason why I often give other players a chance to show their importance for us. That helped us massively for keeping the atmosphere good in this team.

"Players who are not able to play all the time need something, a target they are looking at and they showed in the cup competitions so far that they have done a good job and want to get the chance again."

Hasenhuttl was visibly emotional about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and said it is important for him and his players to try to give the local community a lift with victory on Wednesday.

He said: "I always say this is our business to make people happy. It is our job to do it and we will try to do it again and give our best to make a good evening for everybody.

"It’s really tough in the moment to find the right mindset for what we are doing but in the end we have to function and this is what we are doing."