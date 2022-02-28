'Goodison effect' almost pays off

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has made many mentions of the "Goodison effect" since taking charge of Everton, and his side's fans did their best to inspire his team again.

The atmosphere appeared amplified even more by the reception given to Everton left-back Vitalii Mykolenko and his Ukraine team-mate, Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who were both among their sides' substitutes.

The pair embraced during the warm-up and were both emotional when the teams emerged before kick-off, with Everton's players draped in Ukraine flags and City's players wearing T-shirts with the Ukraine flag on the front and the message "no war" on the back.

When the game began, the volume did not drop, and nor did the intensity of Everton's efforts.

They undoubtedly rattled City, but with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured, they did not do enough in the final third to test Ederson during the time they were on top.