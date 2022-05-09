Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Pick of the stats
This is the first time in his managerial career that Roy Hodgson will end a Premier League campaign in the relegation zone with a team.
Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in four consecutive home games in the top-flight for the first time since a run of five between March and April 1992.
Hassane Kamara became the first Watford player to both concede a penalty and be shown a red card in a single Premier League game since Christian Kabasele against Bournemouth in October 2018.
The Hornets have been relegated in consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time since a run of three seasons ending in relegation (1987-88, 1999-00 and 2006-07).