Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Pick of the stats

This is the first time in his managerial career that Roy Hodgson will end a Premier League campaign in the relegation zone with a team.

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in four consecutive home games in the top-flight for the first time since a run of five between March and April 1992.

Hassane Kamara became the first Watford player to both concede a penalty and be shown a red card in a single Premier League game since Christian Kabasele against Bournemouth in October 2018.