Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be at Selhurst Park to watch this game and his presence could bring a reaction from the United players. Something has to.

Crystal Palace have had an excellent season, and the way they play is like a breath of fresh air but, with Ten Hag in the stands, you know United cannot just let their campaign peter out.

The United players are already playing for their places next season. I think we will see a very different side of them compared to the one that lost 4-0 to Brighton.

