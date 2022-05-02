Man City and Liverpool 'like Ronaldo and Messi'

The rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool is similar to the titanic individual battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi that has characterised world football over the past decade, according to former Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly.

"They push each other, they press each other, and they make each other better," Kelly explained on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They've just got something special.

"About a month ago, Liverpool were not actually playing that well, but they were still getting results and managing to find a way to win. That was so telling."

Kelly also hailed the squad depth of both title challengers, and the patience of their players who accept time on the bench as part of pushing for trophies on all fronts.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola made a number of changes for their games, and still strolled to victories to maintain their push.

"They do not seem to be weakened by the changes," Kelly said. "Every week we talk about how good they are. The consistency they show and the desire they show for the manager, it astounds me every week."

Full discussion on City and Liverpool's epic rivalry is available from 09'23 on BBC Sounds