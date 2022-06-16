Wright return 'a long time coming'

Drey Wright has revealed he had come close to a St Johnstone return before signing a two-year contract after his release by Hibernian.

The 27-year-old English winger made 36 appearances over a two-year period before he left for Easter Road in 2020.

"I am really happy to be back," he told St Johnstone's website. "It has been a long time coming - I was close to re-joining a couple of times.

"Once I knew what my position was at Hibs, the manager got in touch with me. I have known Callum Davidson for a number of years now - in previous windows, when it has looked like I could be on the move, he was always in contact.

"I look back at my time here fondly, it was an enjoyable two years, but it was cut short with my injury and then Covid. I want to play regular football - I haven't for a long time."