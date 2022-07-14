Steve Cooper expects Nottingham Forest to sign more players during the summer transfer window and feels it was "inevitable" his squad would change in order to be ready for the Premier League.

Last season's promotion campaign saw many loan players star for the club and Cooper has had to bring in a host of replacements, including Dean Henderson, Neco Williams and record signing Taiwo Awoniyi.

However, he feels his squad still needs more in order to be competitive.

"It was inevitable the squad would change," the Forest manager told BBC Radio Nottingham. "We're putting a team out to compete at a higher standard and the loan players have gone.

"I can't put a number on how many more [signings], but there's a fair few that need to come in that's for sure."

Forest have made five signings this summer, with the oldest player only 26 and Cooper says their relative youth was attractive.

"It's nice because it means they're hungry," he said. "We wouldn't bring anyone in who wasn't hungry and sometimes that comes with younger players who still have a lot to prove.

"It's a nice thing to know we can keep growing players."

