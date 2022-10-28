Consistency the key for Hibs - Marshall

David Marshall says Hibs should be aiming for third place in the league, and has called on his side to put together a consistent run of form.

"If you speak to Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs we should be seen as being the third best team in Scotland and we are fighting for that," said the goalkeeper ahead of Saturday's game with St Mirren.

“I think you will find the managers at all three clubs are disappointed with their consistency. There has been a lot of change for us and Aberdeen with manager upheaval and Hearts have had to deal with the European form, so you can understand it to a degree.

“We went on a good run of winning four games on the bounce but now we are on a run of three defeats, so it can quickly change. We are striving for that consistency the club needs.

“The Celtic game apart, I don’t think we have been too far away. We are starting to get everybody back as well which is a huge bonus.

"We have got the break coming up so I think if we can put ourselves in a good position then you will see the best of us in the second half of the season.”