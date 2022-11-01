Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Saturday’s loss to Crystal Palace was another instance of fine margins costing Southampton dearly.

Eight of Southampton’s 13 matches have been decided by just one goal this season, with three of the Saints' past four away defeats ending with the hosts scoring just once.

Possibly in the bottom three at Christmas, with the final two league matches coming against Newcastle United and Liverpool before the World Cup break, the club may be cursing their decision not to bring in a headline attacker.

Nobody can deny Che Adams’ elite hold-up play, but the onus cannot be on him to score the goals required to keep Southampton in the Premier League.

Failing to convert countless one-on-one chances in recent weeks, with two coming versus Place, he must return to the second striker role that made him effective alongside Danny Ings, supporting the main talisman.

However, securing a striker in January is virtually impossible. Every side that has a clinical forward will either refuse to part with them or rise their value astronomically, meaning the business-savvy Saints will be priced out of a move.

Instead, Southampton need goals across the starting XI, as flashy additions at the start of 2023 are unlikely.