S﻿cott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland

On reflection the scoreline was harsh on Hearts. Heavy defeats have been handed out in Europe, but they were far from being overrun in Istanbul. For large swathes of the game, they played the ball with purpose, even when three goals down.

But now that Europe is finished this season, the impact that will have on their domestic tilt will be in the mind of Neilson. A congested run of games is some to abate thanks to the World Cup, and his team could be doing with a rest. A fairly large injury list won't be helping.

The Tynecastle side will have eyes of getting back here again next season. Getting through this last burst of games before the early winter break could go some way to ensuring that.