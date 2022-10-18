J﻿urgen Klopp says Diogo Jota is "surprisingly OK" despite being ruled out of the World Cup.

The Portugal forward was taken off on a stretcher in the final moments of Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

K﻿lopp confirmed Jota faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines: "It’s really not good news. Diogo, yes he will miss the World Cup.

"Pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the process [for recovery] starts. That’s it, pretty much. The first diagnosis was pretty clear and all the rest will now follow in the next few days. Very sad news for the boy, for us as well and for Portugal."

K﻿lopp was asked how long he expects Jota to be out for and how his absence will impact the team.

H﻿e said: "Big impact. Now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time. We talk about months. We will see.

"I don’t want to put a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab all of a sudden there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase but it will be long.

"It’s Diogo and he is surprisingly OK so far. He’s an incredibly smart boy and I think he knew it when they carried him off the pitch. When I came out we passed each other after the game and I spoke to him then, he explained what happened. In that moment he knew it was a serious one that could be pretty impactful for his World Cup dreams."