Van Bronckhorst on fear, carrying a threat & collapsing
- Published
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before his team's Champions League game with Napoli on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
Rangers cannot play with fear and must be inspired by occasion. "It’s very important to have the right character, and don’t be fearful, reach the level we can and see if we have a positive result or not."
If they just defend for 90 minutes, they will just be waiting for Napoli to hurt them.
Rangers have collapsed in games this season and show character to avoid that happening again. "We need to be stronger in that moment."
Changes likely to freshen the team amid heavy schedule