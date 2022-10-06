A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

L﻿eeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen says it is hard to keep his temper when visiting sides set out to time waste.

Several opponents have been criticised for trying to slow the game down at Elland Road this season.

"For me it's difficult, 100%, whether it's the referee or the opponent, whatever," the right-back told BBC Radio Leeds. "I think I had a few times against Villa and especially against Everton where I could have blown my head off! I managed to keep it at a minimum."

K﻿ristensen explains why it is disruptive: "We want a game at high pace. Loads of running, pressing, back and forth. But some teams are killing the game in a way that's beneficial for them.

"It's frustrating for everybody watching but it's part of football. It's a tactical aspect which I completely understand. We have to learn to manage that and keep playing to our strengths. If we find the first goal in a game like this they are forced to change."

T﻿he Denmark right-back recovered from ligament damage in his foot to appear as a substitute in a defeat by Croatia but start in a 2-0 victory over France during the international break.

On coming up against Kylian Mbappe, he said: "It was fun. I mean obviously he's a great player. Luckily for me he was always floating around. Sometimes he goes on the right so it's not like he's isolated on the left all the time. Obviously a great, great player and it was a great experience."