T﻿ony Pulis says Saturday's win for Tottenham over Brighton was fuelled by emotion after the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

Former Stoke, West Brom and Crystal Palace manager Pulis, who was summarising Saturday's game on BBC Radio 5 Live, told the Football Daily podcast: "You had to look at Antonio’s face before the game when he was sat down and he was crying.

"The emotion from the manager alone, never mind the players, just showed how much he was loved and how much he will be missed. It’s a sad, sad day for everybody.

"The supporters will appreciate the emotion and the work he did at the football club, and they will be pleased with the three points on a very difficult day."

S﻿purs have only lost one Premier League game so far this season and Pulis said Conte still needs patience from fans as he tries to fully implement his style.

H﻿e said: "Italian coaches have been brought up with the remit to build solid teams.

"Solid teams are built on good defences and Antonio worked very hard on the team being compact, being tight, dropping off, not letting teams run in behind.

"That’s the way he is and that’s the way he has been successful. If Tottenham are going to be successful with him then supporters, at times, are going to have to stomach it a little bit."

