Manchester United's performances tend to suffer if Bruno Fernandes has a bad game, according to BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath.

S﻿unday was not one of those games, with Fernandes being praised for his role in United's 2-1 win over Everton.

McGrath told The Devils' Advocate podcast: "There's one player who when he does well as a performer on the pitch then United do well - and that is Bruno Fernandes.

"If Bruno goes missing, United suffer massively. When he plays well and he is the captain, we stand out above a lot of the other teams going for that top-four spot.

"Bruno had a good game [against Everton] but he was nowhere to be seen in the City game. I see the correlation. If he is ready for it, up for it and performs, United always tend to do well. So I was happy to see him ready for it and a proper captain of United."

L﻿isten to The Devil's Advocate on BBC Sounds