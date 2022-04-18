Can City bounce back after Wembley defeat?

Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Wembley

Manchester City will be disappointed their FA Cup hopes were ended by a Liverpool side also fighting them for the Premier League and Champions League.

Manager Pep Guardiola reshuffled his side because of injuries and desire to keep key players fresh and, despite a late rally, the Reds were deserved winners of this semi-final.

Will it have a huge impact on City’s morale and confidence as they now turn their attentions to maintaining their slender lead at the top of the Premier League against in-form Brighton at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday?

Unlikely, although Guardiola will understandably want to have the world-class Kevin de Bruyne available as soon as possible after he was forced to spend this semi-final as a substitute, the injury picked up in the Champions League quarter-final in Madrid not risked.

While City can have no complaints about the result, they will certainly regret a lack of cutting edge in the second half, when Gabriel Jesus had two big chances but was thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

Just occasionally, even this outstanding City side is not ruthless enough - and this was another example.