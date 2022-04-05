Tuesday talking point: Ten Hag worth gamble for United

Dale O’Donnell, Stretty News, external

The prospect of Erik ten Hag coming to manage Manchester United excites me.

If you asked me back in November, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed, I would have tipped Mauricio Pochettino for the job, while accepting that these situations can change over time.

There is no denying that Pochettino is a top manager, but would he bring a style of football with him to lift bums off seats at Old Trafford? That is what the fans need, as well as a manager who can compete with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for the biggest honours.

Ten Hag may not have Premier League experience, but United would be hiring a manager with a clear outlook on the game after doing a fantastic job at Ajax, where he has showcased an observably exciting and intricate playstyle that is fast, free-flowing and well suited to the modern game.

While Ten Hag is seen as one of the top up and coming managers in football, there are fears among the fanbase that Pochettino is yesterday’s man.

There will be doubts – as with any appointment – over Ten Hag’s ability to fit within the structure at United.

Unfortunately, that comes down to the Glazer family prioritising commercial growth over on-field success; rather than the Dutchman’s lack of Premier League experience.