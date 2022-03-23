Arsenal legend and current Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The France midfielder joined Arsenal during the 1996-97 season and became the lynchpin of Arsene Wenger's side, winning three league titles and captaining the Gunners during their remarkable 'Invincibles' campaign in 2003-04.

During 15 years in England, Vieira made 307 league appearances for Arsenal and Manchester City, scoring 31 goals.

He has also impressed in his maiden managerial campaign in England, leading Palace to an FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea next month.