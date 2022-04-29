Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool is "the perfect place to be" because the club is so relentless in trying to develop.

Speaking after signing a contract extension at Anfield, he said: "This club offers a lot. I'm very happy about it. For me, at this moment in time, it's the perfect place to be.

"They are building a stand again, which is just a sign they never stop trying to develop the situation.

"We have to prepare the little things ready for the future. We want to be special as a club."

Klopp has been at Liverpool for six and a half years and is enjoying the moment as the Reds pursue trophies on all fronts.

"Nothing is guaranteed, so you have to enjoy the journey," he said.

"I don't know if we'll win anything, but we have to try to squeeze everything possible out of the season.

"We want to cherish and appreciate what we can achieve when we are all together and what we have in this moment."