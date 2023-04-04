Everton defender Michael Keane is "grateful" for the chance he has been given by Sean Dyche.

The former Burnley defender fell out of favour under previous manager Frank Lampard, but has been given more game time since former Burnley manager Dyche's appointment and scored an impressive late equaliser in Monday's draw with Tottenham.

"I got a bit lucky with the gaffer coming in, but he's been outstanding with me and not just with me but with all the players," Keane told BBC Radio Merseyside after the match.

"He's obviously given me a chance and I'm very grateful for that. It's up to me to repay that and pay him back and I've been getting my head down, training hard and working every day.

"I feel good, I feel confident, I feel like I belong. I knew even when I wasn't playing I had a lot more to give and I'm happy being back in the team and playing well."

The point against Spurs means Everton move out of the relegation zone to 15th, but still just one point off Leeds in the bottom three.

England international Keane is "confident" the Toffees can escape relegation come the end of the season.

"We know we need to win more games and hopefully we'll have a few more of those moments where we're scoring winners, but I think we've got nine games left now and especially at home we need to be ruthless and try and win those games.

"We need to build on that and we're confident we can get out of it. We know the position we're in, we know what it takes.

"We've definitely got the right manager and the mentality of the players is great - we're ready for it."