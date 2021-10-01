West Ham v Brentford: What does the form show?

Brentford have lost just one of their past nine league London derbies (won five, drawn three), going down 2-1 at QPR in February. The Bees are the only side yet to lose a Premier League London derby, by virtue of the fact that they’ve played two of them in the competition so far (won one, drawn one).

Only Manchester City (34) and Tottenham (28) have earned more points in home Premier League games in 2021 so far than West Ham (26). The Hammers did lose their last home league match against Manchester United, but have only lost back-to-back games at London Stadium once since David Moyes’ return in January 2020.

Brentford are unbeaten away from home in the Premier League so far (won one, drawn two) – only four teams have ever remained unbeaten in their first four on the road in the competition, with Blackburn, Coventry and Ipswich doing so in 1992-93, and Hull City in 2008-09.