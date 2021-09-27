United need to rediscover winning form, while Villa find perfect gameplan

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Having lost their last two home games without scoring, Manchester United perhaps could have done with getting out of town for a little while.

Instead they face another testing week at Old Trafford as Villarreal's Champions League visit on Wednesday is followed by that of Rafael Benitez's Everton for another Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Incredibly, United have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine games at home in all competitions.

Despite Solskjaer's complaints about Aston Villa's winning goal on Saturday, United need to rediscover their winning spark quickly before a couple of unwelcome results turn into something more serious.

In contrast, Villa have a free week to build up to Sunday's game at Tottenham.

Dean Smith's side were mightily impressive as they won at Old Trafford for the first time in 12 years.

They may have received a little help after Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time penalty miss - but take nothing away from Villa.

They executed their gameplan to perfection and it has provided their season with a huge lift.