Vieira on Olise, his squad & the World Cup
- Published
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before his Crystal Palace side take on Tottenham on Saturday lunchtime.
Here are the key lines:
New summer signing Michael Olise has recovered from the injury he came to the club with. He will be involved in the match against Tottenham and potentially make his debut;
Jeff Schlupp picked up a hamstring injury on international duty and is out. Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson are long-term injuries;
Even though the Eagles were one of the busiest teams in the transfer window, Vieira still thinks they needed a couple more: "We are a little bit short in some places. We wanted to do more business but overall I’m really satisfied with the business that we did";
Marc Guehi was named England Under-21 captain in the week and Vieira says he is not surprised: "He’s a natural leader, he’s really calm and really composed. I’m very happy with the way he’s conducting himself at the moment";
Vieira's former manager Arsene Wenger has been discussing the idea of having a World Cup every two years. And while Vieira thinks the calendar could be looked at, he believes player welfare is the key issue: "I think having the World Cup every two years will be really difficult. We have to think about the players".