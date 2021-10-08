Robson says McTominay can be a box-to-box midfielder

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

It's 40 years this week since Bryan Robson made his debut for Manchester United, and "Captain Marvel" has been celebrated with a new exhibition at the club's museum, and the announcement of a new film, Robbo, which is in cinemas next month.

I went to ask him about his career at Old Trafford, and his memories, as well as what it's like to wear the iconic number seven shirt for United, currently occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also heaped praise on Scott McTominay, who he believes can be more than just a defensive holding midfielder and add more goals to his game.