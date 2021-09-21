Man Utd v West Ham: Who makes your Red Devils starting line-up?

Manchester United take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer choose to rest some of his key players after Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over the Hammers or will he go with his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Red Devils team to face West Ham