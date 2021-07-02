Ukraine captain Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine are "writing history" as they prepare for their Euro 2020 quarter-final against England on Saturday.

"I would like to thank the supporters during the Sweden game. After the first three games we deserved criticism but we came back and did what we wanted."

Zinchenko was integral at left wing-back against the Swedes, smashing home the opener before curling in an inch-perfect ball for Artem Dovbyk to head home the dramatic winner in extra time.

This will be Ukraine's first quarter-final at a major tournament since 2006 - and their first at a Euros.

"England are showing some class in this competition with a lot of superstars on the field," added Zinchenko. "I would love to see my [Manchester City] team-mates as soon as possible because I miss them."

Follow Euro 2020 updates and build-up to the quarter-finals