Arsenal's pre-season schedule

Arsenal got their pre-season campaign under way earlier this week, losing to Scottish side Hibernian in their opening friendly of the summer.

Here's the Gunners' pre-season schedule - including the Florida Cup in Orlando - as it stands:

13 July: Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal (Easter Road)

17 July: Rangers v Arsenal (Ibrox Stadium)

25 July: Arsenal v Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

28 July: Everton/Millonarios v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

1 August: Arsenal v Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

8 August: Tottenham v Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

