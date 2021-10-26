Nigel Rothband, host of the Man City Show podcast

During the past week Manchester City have scored nine goals in two away matches, demonstrating the form of the most successful domestic team of the past four years. The team contains a plethora of world-class players and some home-grown talent too.

I reflect on the first City side I had the pleasure of watching in the late '60s and early '70s, under the brilliant leadership of Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison. Between 1968 and 1970 that side also won the league title, FA Cup and League Cup (they also went one better than the current squad, managing a European title in the form of the 1970 European Cup Winners' Cup). That title-winning side of 1968 contained a number of household names including Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee.

As Black History Month comes to an end, I want to pay tribute to the first black player to play for the club, Stan Horne. Stan played a major part in City’s first season back in the top flight in 1965-66. He only played five games the following season, when City won the title, and as a result missed out on receiving a winners' medal.

The club campaigned long and hard for Stan, together with fellow members of the squad - Paul Hince, Bobby Kennedy and the late Harry Dowd - to be awarded their medals, which they received last week, making Stan the first black player to win a league winners' medal.

A couple of days ago Stan was present when a classroom at the City Football Academy was named after him, following a vote taken by players and staff. A fitting tribute to a brilliant pioneer during Black History Month.