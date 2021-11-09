'What Howe did at Bournemouth beyond remarkable'

Eddie Howe will bring "a direction and an identity" to Newcastle and is the manager they "need at the moment", says former Bournemouth defender Tommy Elphick.

Howe guided the Cherries to two promotions in three seasons as they reached the Premier League for the first time in 2015, before leaving after relegation to the Championship at the end of 2019-20.

"What he did at Bournemouth was beyond remarkable," Elphick, who was Howe's captain having joined the club in League One, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He built a club up from the bottom. We were lacking so much direction everywhere and he brought that to the whole club. I think that’s what Newcastle need at the moment.

"When he came back to Bournemouth it was about installing a mentality and a work rate. He’ll command a respect.

"[Newcastle] are at the stage now where they really need some detail in the direction they’re being pointed and someone to come in and put a stamp on that team, lay a blueprint down and a philosophy - and I think Eddie brings all of that."