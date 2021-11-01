Much for Smith to ponder as potentially pivotal Saints trip looms

Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

It’s looking more and more like that last 10 minutes against Wolves is having a lingering impact on Villa’s season - and the bottom three is suddenly threatening to swallow them up.

West Ham were the brighter, more inventive team from the start, moving the ball much more quickly, although it turned into a day where everything that could have gone wrong for Dean Smith's side pretty much did.

Jacob Ramsey’s early injury set the tone. Then parity lasted only four minutes. Then Ezri Konsa’s VAR-inspired red card. And then the final denouement: Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen, both fortunate to not see red, scoring goals three and four.

Smith’s big call to drop captain Tyrone Mings didn’t work, with Kortney Hause failing to seize his chance. And the change to a 4-3-3, while the right idea, wasn’t given the opportunity to flourish.

Leon Bailey wasn’t involved in the game enough, although his minutes are having to be carefully managed. Bar his assist for Ollie Watkins’ goal, Emi Buendia was quiet too.

So, a great deal for Smith to ponder before a potentially pivotal trip to Southampton on Friday.

Five straight defeats going into an international break is a situation no manager wants to be in these days.