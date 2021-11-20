Newcastle 3-3 Brentford: Tindall reaction

Newcastle United assistant boss Jason Tindall revealed Covid-hit manager Eddie Howe made the key substitution call that rescued the Magpies a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Howe missed his first game in charge of the Toon after testing positive on Friday but communicated from home with Tindall throughout, choosing to send on Ryan Fraser, who set up Allan Saint-Maximin's equaliser.

"We were in dialogue throughout the game, we had a direct link. We spoke as often as we needed to during the game," said Tindall.

"It was a shame Eddie wasn’t able to be here today because I know how much it meant to him.

"At 3-2 down, Ryan Fraser coming on and putting in a great cross for Maxi to equalise, I think he [Howe] has got to take a lot of credit for that.

"We looked a lot more of an attacking threat today – we had 23 shots at goal, nine on target so I think it was a big step forward for us."