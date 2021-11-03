Paratici to face media as Conte awaits visa

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte won't be doing the Tottenham news conference for their Europa Conference League encounter with Vitesse Arnhem later.

Spurs' new boss is still to receive his visa, without which he can't work.

Sources have said the process normally takes up to 48 hours and while it could be done on Wednesday, the club did not want to take the risk of saying Conte would face the media and then have to pull him out.

Instead, managing director Fabio Paratici will be accompanied by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at about 13:30 GMT.

Conte is expected to have all his paperwork in place for the game on Thursday.

All the key lines from Paratici and Lloris will be on this page later.