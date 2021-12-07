RB Leipzig v Man City - confirmed team news

We know Manchester City have already sealed Group A with one game to spare, so it's no surprise that Pep Guardiola has made wholesale changes.

Seven in total from the side that started the 3-1 win at Watford on Saturday which sent them top of the Premier League.

In come Zack Steffen, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho and Riyad Mahrez.

Out go Ederson, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

City's bench includes teenagers Cole Palmer, Conrad Egan-Riley, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand.

Man City: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden.

Substitutes: Dias, Sterling, Ederson, Carson, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.