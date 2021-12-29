Manchester United host Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday, but what happened last time they met?

Late goals from Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani helped United hold off a spirited Burnley 3-1 when they faced each other in April.

Mason Greenwood saw his thumping opener after the break quickly cancelled out when James Tarkowski rose above Harry Maguire to level.

Greenwood put the hosts back in front six minutes from time with a fierce left-footed strike that deflected beyond goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the front post.

And Edinson Cavani then tapped in from close range in stoppage time to wrap up the victory at Old Trafford.