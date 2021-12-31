Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Leeds shipped a lot of goals before their Christmas fixtures were postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club, but they should have some more players fit and available now and I really don't see Burnley doing the same damage as Manchester City and Arsenal in any case.

Both these teams have had a disappointing time of it in the first half of the season, but the Clarets are in much deeper trouble at the bottom of the table. They don't have the biggest squad, so it will be interesting to see what they do during the January transfer window to try to climb the table.

Dan's prediction: 0-0

