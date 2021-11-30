This week's live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live

There are nine live Premier League commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra this week:

Newcastle United v Norwich City (Tue, 30 Nov - 19:30 - 5 Live)

Leeds United v Crystal Palace (Tue, 30 Nov - 20:15 - first half online and second half 5 Live)

Watford v Chelsea (Wed, 1 Dec - 19:30 - Sports Extra)

Everton v Liverpool (Wed, 1 Dec - 20:15 - 5 Live)

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford (Thu, 2 Dec - 19:30 - Sports Extra)

Manchester United v Arsenal (Thu, 2 Dec - 20:15 - 5 Live)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (Sat, 4 Dec - 15:00 - 5 Live)

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (Sun, 5 Dec - 14:00 - 5 Live)

Aston Villa v Leicester City (Sun, 5 Dec - 16:30 - 5 Live)

All times GMT