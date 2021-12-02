Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says they are "here for the big wins" after Pep Guardiola's team held off Aston Villa at a raucous Villa Park.

"It's who we are, that's what we're made of," he told the club website as City prepare for seven games in 27 days before the end of the year.

"The bigger the challenge, the bigger the wins and we love that.

"It's what we're here for."

Dias scored his first goal of the season in a win that kept Pep Guardiola's side one point behind leaders Chelsea before Saturday's trip to Watford.