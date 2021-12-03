New Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before he takes charge of the side for the first time against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

He couldn’t “possibly turn it down” when United contacted him about taking on the interim manager’s role for six months, followed by a two-year consultancy position, but adds “we have never spoken about what will happen in the summer”;

He says he wants “togetherness, team spirit” in the squad but admits it will be hard to implement his way of working “in a few training sessions”. He adds that he wants the players to “buy into the idea” of how he wants them to play in the future;

He said he has "never seen anyone as fit at 36" as Cristiano Ronaldo and added "you always have to adapt to the players you have available" - but will look to develop the whole squad, not just an individual player;

Rangnick admits that, after such a successful spell under Sir Alex Ferguson, the club now needs to find "a new path". He wants to stick to the "club's DNA" and says in future he and the board will "have the same opinion".

