Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I had the pleasure this week to sit down with Salford City’s newest signing. Luke Bolton left Manchester City on a permanent deal after 11 years with the Blues.

At 22 years old, and with a raft of younger talent starting to make first-team waves (Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, James McAtee to name three), Bolton knew his time at the club was at an end. But instead of sulking, instead of wondering what’s next, he’s had the experience and the knowledge to know he can still make his own path.

“I really enjoyed my 11 years there,” he said on his time with City in an exclusive chat with BBC Radio Manchester.

“I’m 22 years of age. There are people younger than me getting chances, which is fine. City said they’ll push the younger ones over me.

"All the lads are great, they deserve their chances. It’s football, no hard feelings.”

Being bred in the Manchester City academy, Bolton added that the education he received, playing the ‘City way’ – the way the winger believes football should be played – means he fits in with Salford’s plan. They target attractive football.

“What’s the point in being jealous,” he questioned. “Everyone’s got a bit of jealousy but it’s how you take it. No hard feelings for anyone above me. You can only control what you can control. Football’s an opinionated game. One manager loves you, another doesn’t. You've just got to hope that you get a run of managers that love you.”

I just admired his attitude. He’s confident in his abilities and level, and has accepted that players who played with him, Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, might go further in the game - but he’ll happily create his own success.

You can hear the full interview with Bolton from 29 minutes here