Leeds 3-1 Burnley: The pick of the stats

Leeds ended a run of four Premier League matches without a win (drawn one, lost three), winning their first game since a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the end of November, while this was the first time all season they have scored three goals in a league game.

Burnley have won just one of their last 20 Premier League games (drawn eight, lost 11). The Clarets are winless in 11 away matches, their worst run on the road since going 17 without a win between August 2016 and April 2017.

Since re-joining the Premier League for the 2020-21 season, Leeds are unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (won eight, drawn two), winning all four home games.