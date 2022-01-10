Spurs squad depth biggest issue for Conte

Antonio Conte's biggest conundrum as Spurs boss is the gap between his starting XI players and the rest of his squad, according to podcast host and Tottenham supporter Ben Haines.

Conte made a host of changes for Sunday's FA Cup game with Morecambe but needed to summon Harry Kane and Lucas Moura from the bench to prevent a shock defeat by the League One strugglers.

"I was really worried," Haines told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You never want the FA Cup story to be your club and Morecambe were playing brilliantly.

"Our main problem is the gap between who starts and who comes on."

Harry Winks scored the crucial equalising goal for Spurs and has had played more regularly for Conte than under previous managers.

"Performances like today will help Winks get in the team," said Haines. "But to break past Hojbjerg and Skipp, he's going to have to be outstanding."

Listen to full analysis on Spurs from 21'25 on BBC Sounds